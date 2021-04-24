CBP awards contract of up to $105 million for migrants' facility in Tucson

The April 2 contract was awarded to Deployed Resources, LLC, based in Rome, New York. Federal procurement records show the company has handled numerous contracts with the military.

The company's website says it specializes in building "safe and secure temporary structures," including for the Federal Emergency Management Agency after hurricanes.

As border encounters continued to rise, officials with Immigration and Customs Enforcement recently awarded a $86 million contract for hotel rooms to house migrants in the Phoenix area and in Texas.

Catholic Community Services, which houses asylum seekers at the Casa Alitas Welcome Center in Tucson after they are released by the Border Patrol, provides services at a much lower cost, said Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik.

"We're doing the work here in Tucson with volunteers," he said. "If they were to send us a fraction of that money it would help us immensely."

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero echoed that sentiment.

"Local governments and NGOs (non-government organizations) are working together around the clock to provide a more humane, non-intimidating environment for these families who have already experienced significant trauma," Romero said in a statement.