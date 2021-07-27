CDC guideline to wear masks indoors apparently applies in Pima County

Pima County appears to be covered by the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guideline Tuesday calling for vaccinated people to again wear masks indoors in much of the U.S.

The guideline applies to counties rated as having high or substantial COVID-19 transmission. Pima County transmission is rated as substantial, and its health director is scheduled to talk about the local impact at a news conference Wednesday, July 28.

Twelve of Arizona's other 14 counties are also ranked as having high or substantial transmission. Cochise and Yuma have moderate levels of transmission, CDC says, and aren't covered by the new mask guideline.

Noting that the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling infection surges, the CDC cited new information about the variant's ability to spread among vaccinated people. The agency also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status.