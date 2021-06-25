Celebrate Independence Day by testing your knowledge of U.S. geography

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Johanna Eubank
Online producer
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.