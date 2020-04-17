Celebrating birthdays and waving from a distance

We celebrated Ralph’s 78th recently at home, alone, with masks, and very grateful that we are still healthy. Most people in our small community near Vail in southeast Tucson are staying home and waving only from a distance when passing on the street. We’re finding lots of time to catch up on postponed projects like housecleaning, to obsess over the headlines and newscasts, and to worry about when this will all end, especially for those in financial straits.
