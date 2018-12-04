A public celebration of life for Deputy U.S. Marshal Chase White, who was slain last week in the line of duty, will be held Friday morning at the Tucson Convention Center.
Details such as the time of the event are still being worked out, the Marshals Service said Monday night.
Also, there will be a private viewing Thursday afternoon for White’s family and his colleagues at a Tucson funeral home, with time and details also still to be announced.
White, 41, was fatally shot Thursday night in Tucson while helping to serve a felony arrest warrant on Ryan Schlesinger, 26, who is accused of killing him.
White had worked for the Marshals Service since 2015 and was also an Air Force reservist who had been scheduled to deploy just a few days after his death.
He leaves behind a wife and four children.