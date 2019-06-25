If you go

If You Go: Humane Society of Southern Arizona 75th Anniversary Banquet Dinner

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, July 13.

Where: Hilton El Conquistador Tucson, 10000 N. Oracle Road.

Cost: $75 per person; various sponsorship levels range from $250 to $1,500.

Festivities include dinner and a silent and live auction featuring items such as original artwork by local artist Diana Madaras, a vacation in Mexico and a guitar autographed by the Rolling Stones. Keynote speaker at the event is Brandon McMillan, celebrity dog trainer and host of the Emmy Award-Winning CBS series "Lucky Dog." Local singer and songwriter Amber Norgaard will also debut a song that she wrote to celebrate the New Beginnings Canine program, which will be among the HSSA programs highlighted at the event.

For tickets or more information, visit the website at hssaz.org/about-us/our-75th-anniversary/ or for sponsorships, call Porsha Martinez at 327-6088, Ext. 136.