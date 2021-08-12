Census 2020 results: Phoenix grows more than any other major city

Ethnic identity numbers shift

The share of Arizona’s population that identifies as white was 53.4%, down from nearly 58% a decade earlier.

The Hispanic population grew to 30.7%, while the Black population made up 4.4%, Native Americans or Alaska Natives 3.7% and Asians 3.5% — all up slightly. The share of those identifying as more than one race more than doubled to 3.7%.

In Pima County, people who identified as white-only still make up the majority of the population, but their share of the population has shrunk from 74% to 60%.

Meanwhile, Hispanics or Latinos have increased their share of the population in Pima County from 35% to 36%.

The Hispanic or Latino population in Pima County grew by 10% to a total of 372,788. This was a slower pace than the 23% increase of the Hispanic or Latino population across the nation.

The number of people in Pima County who identified as white-only decreased by 13% from 728,751 to 633,382. This was a larger decrease than the 8.6% decrease this group saw across the nation.

These changes seen in race and ethnicity data at the national level are not surprising as they correspond with other expert findings, the Census Bureau wrote in a statement on Thursday.