If you go

Peace, Love, Centurions — A Party 50 Years in the Making

When: 6 p.m. to midnight April 27.

Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way.

Cost: $95 per person ($60 tax-deductible); $170 per person for a VIP Pass.

Festivities include dinner and late-night snacks; dancing to The Trip; a casino played for charity; a cigar and specialty drink area; a costume contest with prizes; a special event area featuring a Woodstock photo booth, a mini nightclub with a D.J., Jenga, Cornhole toss and other games; fireworks to cap off the evening; and free taxi rides home from the event courtesy of Yellow Cab. The evening will also feature a Right-On Raffle and a Righteous Super Raffle. For tickets to the event, raffle tickets and more information, visit www.thecenturions.com or call 795-1071.