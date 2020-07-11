CEO Clint Mabie to retire; led Community Foundation's growing impact in Tucson area

Clint Mabie is a matchmaker — connecting philanthropic donors with causes dear to their hearts.

During his 10 years as president and chief executive officer of the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, Mabie has earned the trust of donors who have given to the foundation to help strengthen nonprofit organizations.

Under Mabie’s leadership, the foundation’s assets have grown from $90 million to nearly $165 million. And donors direct about $10 million a year through the foundation for causes they champion.

“Our work is challenging in that we are working with donors in fiduciary relationships,” said Mabie. He said the foundation works with 42 nonprofits and it manages and builds their endowments. The foundation is on excellent footing, which makes it the right time to retire, Mabie said in a recent interview. He said his retirement becomes official on Dec. 31, and he will stay through the end of the year to support the successful transition to a new leader.

“I would like to thank our board of trustees and the staff at CFSA for their tireless support, and our community and nonprofit partners for their dedication,” Mabie said. He said he is especially grateful to the foundation’s “donors who have enriched my life and that of the community over the last decade.”