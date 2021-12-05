Ceremony at UA Tuesday to mark 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack

The 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack will be marked Tuesday with a ceremony at the USS Arizona Mall Memorial on the University of Arizona campus.

The remembrance is scheduled to begin at 7:15 a.m. and last until 8:30 a.m. on the UA Mall just east of Old Main.

Traditionally hosted by the university's Navy ROTC chapter, the ceremony is free and open to the public.

Last year's event was not held in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was pre-recorded and broadcast online instead.

The USS Arizona Mall Memorial was dedicated in 2016 on the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack. It features a full-scale outline of the battleship's deck surrounding a central display of 1,177 medallions, one for each of the sailors and Marines killed aboard the battleship.

