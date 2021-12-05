 Skip to main content
Ceremony at UA Tuesday to mark 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack
Midshipman 1st Class Dominic Estevez and members of the University of Arizona Navy ROTC are reflected in a memorial plaque for the USS Arizona Mall Memorial in 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack will be marked Tuesday with a ceremony at the USS Arizona Mall Memorial on the University of Arizona campus.

The remembrance is scheduled to begin at 7:15 a.m. and last until 8:30 a.m. on the UA Mall just east of Old Main.

Traditionally hosted by the university's Navy ROTC chapter, the ceremony is free and open to the public.

Last year's event was not held in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was pre-recorded and broadcast online instead.

The USS Arizona Mall Memorial was dedicated in 2016 on the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack. It features a full-scale outline of the battleship's deck surrounding a central display of 1,177 medallions, one for each of the sailors and Marines killed aboard the battleship.

Contact reporter Henry Brean at hbrean@tucson.com or 573-4283. On Twitter: @RefriedBrean

