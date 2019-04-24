The remains of 23 indigent military veterans will be honored and interred at a ceremony Saturday, April 27, at the Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Marana.
The ceremony, which begins at 10 a.m., is open to the public.
The Southern Arizona Missing in America Project will inter the 23 homeless, unclaimed or indigent veterans, who served in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force.
The ceremony will include military honors and a last roll call before the veterans are laid to rest. There will also be a “missing man” formation flyover during the ceremony.
The cemetery in Marana hosted a similar ceremony in October, when 33 homeless, unclaimed or indigent veterans were interred. The Arizona Department of Veterans Services partners with the Missing in America Project to honor deceased veterans and their families.
The project has interred more than 3,900 veterans nationwide. The group’s focus is to locate, identify and inter the unclaimed cremains of American veterans.
The cemetery is at 15950 N. Luckett Road, just west of Interstate 10.
More information is available at www.miap.us.