Tucson might be graced with a cloudy week.
The National Weather Service predicts a chance of storms all week, with declining chances next week.
And any storms that form today could bring heavy rain. Always remember to take the proper precautions in the event of flooding.
Temperatures are also in the 90s today, but are expected to hit the 100s again starting Monday.
High: 94
Low: 75
Currently
|
Partly Cloudy, 81.3
Wind 2 MPH South, 61% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today
Today
|
8 am: Mostly Cloudy, 81.5
Wind 7 MPH SSE, 15% chance precip.
56% humidity, UV index 1
|
9 am: Mostly Cloudy, 84.3
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 15% chance precip.
51% humidity, UV index 3
|
10 am: Mostly Cloudy, 86.7
Wind 5 MPH S, 15% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 5
|
11 am: Mostly Cloudy, 88.2
Wind 4 MPH SSW, 15% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 8
|
12 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 90.6
Wind 5 MPH SW, 15% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 9
|
1 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 91.7
Wind 8 MPH WSW, 15% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 8
|
2 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 91.6
Wind 9 MPH SW, 15% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 7
|
3 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 91.7
Wind 8 MPH SW, 15% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 4
|
4 pm: Overcast, 89.9
Wind 10 MPH SW, 15% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 2
|
5 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 89.7
Wind 8 MPH WSW, 22% chance precip.
41% humidity, UV index 1
|
6 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 87.6
Wind 8 MPH SW, 18% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Overcast, 85.5
Wind 7 MPH SSW, 19% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 83.2
Wind 7 MPH SSE, 15% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 0
|
9 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 83.0
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 15% chance precip.
54% humidity, UV index 0
|
10 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 81.0
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 15% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 0
|
11 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 79.6
Wind 7 MPH SE, 15% chance precip.
62% humidity, UV index 0
Thursday
|
12 am: Mostly Cloudy, 78.9
Wind 6 MPH SE, 15% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 0
|
1 am: Partly Cloudy, 78.5
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 6% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 0
|
2 am: Partly Cloudy, 77.4
Wind 6 MPH SE, 2% chance precip.
68% humidity, UV index 0
|
3 am: Partly Cloudy, 77.3
Wind 6 MPH SE, 2% chance precip.
69% humidity, UV index 0
|
4 am: Partly Cloudy, 76.5
Wind 6 MPH SE, 2% chance precip.
70% humidity, UV index 0
|
5 am: Partly Cloudy, 76.0
Wind 6 MPH SE, 2% chance precip.
72% humidity, UV index 0
|
6 am: Partly Cloudy, 75.6
Wind 6 MPH SE, 2% chance precip.
72% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 am: Mostly Cloudy, 76.7
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 1% chance precip.
70% humidity, UV index 0
|
8 am: Partly Cloudy, 79.6
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
62% humidity, UV index 1
|
9 am: Partly Cloudy, 82.7
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
55% humidity, UV index 3
|
10 am: Partly Cloudy, 85.4
Wind 3 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
49% humidity, UV index 6
|
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 87.6
Wind 4 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 9
|
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 89.9
Wind 5 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 9
|
1 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 91.7
Wind 7 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 9
|
2 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 91.5
Wind 8 MPH WSW, 15% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 7
|
3 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 92.2
Wind 8 MPH WSW, 15% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 5
|
4 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 89.7
Wind 8 MPH WSW, 16% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 2
|
5 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 90.6
Wind 9 MPH WSW, 15% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 1
|
6 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 88.7
Wind 10 MPH WSW, 15% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 0
|
7 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 86.4
Wind 9 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
43% humidity, UV index 0