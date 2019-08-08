Monsoon clouds make a big show over the valley, but fail to deliver on the promises of rain, Tucson, Ariz., August 7, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Cross your fingers, monsoon lovers.

The National Weather Service says there's a chance of storms in the Old Pueblo today. However, the service expects that storm chances will increase tomorrow and on Saturday.

High: 101

Low: 79

