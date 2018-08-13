Tucson Monsoon 2018
Buy Now

With monsoon clouds developing last month, workers assembled a crane for construction on The Mark student housing near the UA.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

In true monsoon fashion, there's a chance of scattered thunderstorms today. 

The National Weather Service warns that severe weather is a possibility, with potential for strong winds, heavy rain, and flooding. 

And if Tucson doesn't get any rain today, thunderstorm chances are expected to increase later in the week. 

Meanwhile, Tucsonans can rejoice: Temperatures are expected to stay below 100 for the rest of the week. 

High: 98

Low: 75

Currently

Clear, 78.8
Wind 0 MPH SSE, 68% humidity
UV index 1, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today

Today

8 am: Clear, 77.8
Wind 2 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 2
9 am: Clear, 81.1
Wind 1 MPH SSW, 0% chance precip.
58% humidity, UV index 4
10 am: Clear, 85.8
Wind 3 MPH W, 0% chance precip.
49% humidity, UV index 6
11 am: Clear, 89.1
Wind 5 MPH WNW, 0% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 9
12 pm: Clear, 91.6
Wind 8 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 11
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 93.8
Wind 9 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 11
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 94.8
Wind 10 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 9
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 95.9
Wind 10 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 6
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 96.6
Wind 11 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 4
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 96.0
Wind 11 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
28% humidity, UV index 2
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 94.0
Wind 11 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 91.0
Wind 10 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
37% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Partly Cloudy, 87.3
Wind 8 MPH W, 15% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 0
9 pm: Partly Cloudy, 85.5
Wind 7 MPH WSW, 15% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 0
10 pm: Clear, 84.1
Wind 8 MPH SSW, 15% chance precip.
49% humidity, UV index 0
11 pm: Clear, 83.2
Wind 8 MPH SSW, 4% chance precip.
52% humidity, UV index 0

Tuesday

12 am: Clear, 81.6
Wind 6 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
57% humidity, UV index 0
1 am: Clear, 81.0
Wind 5 MPH SSW, 1% chance precip.
59% humidity, UV index 0
2 am: Partly Cloudy, 79.5
Wind 5 MPH SSE, 1% chance precip.
62% humidity, UV index 0
3 am: Partly Cloudy, 78.7
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 2% chance precip.
65% humidity, UV index 0
4 am: Partly Cloudy, 77.9
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 2% chance precip.
67% humidity, UV index 0
5 am: Partly Cloudy, 77.4
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 2% chance precip.
69% humidity, UV index 0
6 am: Partly Cloudy, 77.0
Wind 4 MPH SSE, 2% chance precip.
70% humidity, UV index 0
7 am: Partly Cloudy, 78.1
Wind 3 MPH SSE, 1% chance precip.
67% humidity, UV index 0
8 am: Partly Cloudy, 80.7
Wind 3 MPH S, 0% chance precip.
60% humidity, UV index 2
9 am: Partly Cloudy, 84.3
Wind 4 MPH SW, 0% chance precip.
53% humidity, UV index 4
10 am: Partly Cloudy, 87.6
Wind 5 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
46% humidity, UV index 6
11 am: Partly Cloudy, 90.5
Wind 7 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 8
12 pm: Partly Cloudy, 92.6
Wind 8 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 11
1 pm: Partly Cloudy, 94.3
Wind 9 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 10
2 pm: Partly Cloudy, 95.3
Wind 10 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
31% humidity, UV index 9
3 pm: Partly Cloudy, 96.1
Wind 10 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 6
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 97.0
Wind 11 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 4
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 96.6
Wind 11 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 1
6 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 94.2
Wind 12 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Mostly Cloudy, 91.1
Wind 10 MPH WNW, 15% chance precip.
36% humidity, UV index 0
Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles