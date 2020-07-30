You are the owner of this article.
Change of plans: Highway to Mt. Lemmon to open Saturday, months ahead of schedule
Change of plans: Highway to Mt. Lemmon to open Saturday, months ahead of schedule

Officials will be opening the highway up to Mount Lemmon on Saturday. The road has been closed because of the Bighorn Fire. Recreation areas of the Coronado National Forest are to remain closed to visitors.

 David Sanders / file photo

The road to Mount Lemmon is scheduled to open to the public Saturday at 6 a.m., months ahead of schedule, as officials continue to monitor the remaining effects of Bighorn Fire.

Catalina Highway will no longer remain closed until Nov. 1, officials said Wednesday, after the Pima County Department of Transportation spent the week replacing posts that were damaged in the fire that burned nearly 120,000 acres before it was officially contained last week.

Dorilis Camacho, a spokeswoman for the Forest Service, told the Star that the previously announced closures, which includes most if not all hiking trails and recreation areas on Mount Lemmon, will remain in place until Nov. 1.

"The closure order is still in effect for public health and safety. There are still hazards and the burn scars," she said, referring to potential post-fire flooding and runoff issues.

Pima County Supervisor Steve Christy, whose district includes Mount Lemmon, commended the county for its "tireless efforts to safely and quickly re-open" the highway.

“This year has been a struggle for all local businesses and those on the mountain have endured two shut downs because of the pandemic and the fire," he said in a statement." I am sure we all look forward to escaping the heat and enjoying some Summerhaven hospitality.”

The Pima County Sheriff's Department will monitor the amount of cars heading up to Mount Lemmon, and delays are expected. More details are scheduled to be released later Thursday.

Stay with Tucson.com as this breaking news story develops.

Contact reporter Justin Sayers atjsayers1@tucson.comor 573-4192. Twitter: @_JustinSayers. Facebook: JustinSSayers.

