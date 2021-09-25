Changes in store for Arizona's unemployment insurance program in wake of massive fraud

“Now they are saying we owe it back,” Calzadillas said, adding that they're appealing the decision and hoping to get the seven weeks of PUA her husband is owed.

Then, after her state payments stopped, she said they had to sell many of their personal items just to survive.

“That was just for us to live and keep going,” she said. “Thank God we had family to help. If not for them, we would be on the street right now.”

They moved from their three-bedroom, two-bathroom home on a half-acre of land into a fifth-wheel trailer on a neighbor's property.

Potential losses

are massive

Based on the number of unemployment claims in Arizona, it appears that 67% of people in the state were unemployed, Talcove said. In actuality, Arizona's unemployment rate fluctuated between 4.8% and 14.2% during the pandemic, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics.

LexisNexis estimates Arizona's potential loss to fraud at nearly $2 billion, though a full accounting has yet to be performed.

While it's statistically impossible to reduce the loss to fraud to zero, when the loss is somewhere between 10% and 50%, it's just not sustainable, Talcove said.