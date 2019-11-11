It’s Thanksgiving and the menu possibilities are endless: Fresh, free-range, organic, frozen or tofurkey? Brined, dry-rubbed or basted? Deep-fried or simply roasted?
For those in need, it’s a no-brainer: They simply request frozen turkeys and lots of them, along with all the trimmings.
Interfaith Community Services expects to distribute nearly 3,000 holiday food bags that contain stuffing, potatoes, cranberry, canned vegetables and fruit and other staples. It is seeking at least 300 turkeys to complete the dinners for low-income families.
“Our mission at ICS is to help people achieve stable, healthy and independent lives and move them from crisis to independence. Folks who are in crisis still want to be able to provide their families with something special during the holidays and this is one way for these folks to be able to step away from the crisis that they might be in for a little while,” said Tim Kromer, chief program officer for ICS.
Kromer emphasized that donations of spaghetti sauce, spaghetti and peanut butter are also needed in addition to traditional holiday trimmings.
“Even during the holidays, canned spaghetti sauces, spaghetti and peanut butter are three of our biggest requests because they are so family friendly,” he said.
For those who want to give an extra boost to families this holiday season, Kromer suggests considering the Holiday Gifts of Love Program, which matches donors with families who have received emergency rent, utility assistance or other services from ICS during the past year.
Prospective donors are needed to provide toys, clothing and other gifts for the children and their families.
“Some people like to donate menorahs or Christmas trees and food for a holiday meal as well, but it is really about the gifts for the kids,” Kromer said. “If not for this program, these children probably wouldn’t receive any gifts over the holiday season. It provides these families with something to celebrate during the holidays.”
Marshall Home for Men
That sentiment is shared by Kim Delgado, manager of the Marshall Home for Men.
Delgado is hoping for donations of at least eight turkeys and eight hams with all the trimmings to provide holiday meals for the 46 low-income seniors and disabled veterans who reside at the home.
Ideally, she would also like holiday gifts such as socks and slippers; hygiene items such as razors, shaving cream, shampoo and body wash; or long-sleeved shirts, coats, sweatshirts and sweats.
Delgado said that small gifts can make the holidays for the men of limited means who range in age from 41 to 80-plus, many of whom are veterans of the Korean, Vietnam and Gulf wars.
“We understand the importance of what these men have done for us and now it is our time to give back to them and give them a safe, secure place where they can live and share stories with other people who have served and gone through the same things they have been through,” said Delgado.
Ultimately, Delgado said the men are grateful for any type of recognition they receive.
“Some are like kids; they can’t wait for Christmas morning. Even if they just get fruit in a basket, it is amazing to see the smiles that can put on their faces,” she said.
Casa Maria Soup Kitchen
Making people smile and nurturing their bodies with healthy food is the incentive that drives many volunteers with the Casa Maria Soup Kitchen.
Brian Flagg and a force of advocates and volunteers serve 450 bag lunches and hot soup for the homeless and near-homeless from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. each day. The nonprofit also gifts as many as 120 food bags daily. Casa Maria is open every day of the year except Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Flagg said donations of turkey and any kind of meat and fresh vegetables are needed to add to the soup, which is prepared daily beginning at 6 a.m.
“Meat in the soup really fortifies people as it gets cold. The soups are relatively healthy and really help sustain people,” said Flagg, who has lived and worked at the Casa Maria Catholic Worker House since 1983. He is part of a nationwide Catholic Workers movement that advocates for the homeless and poor.
“We live real close to the ground and know how to stretch a buck and live simply. We are motivated by our Catholic faith. As Catholics, we are called to occupy the margins of society with the people that have the least, and this is our attempt at doing that — living it and not just talking about it,” Flagg said.
The experience has helped Flagg create a huge network in the community.
“I know street people and people from my neighborhood and people from all parts of town who come help us. I know politicians that support us and politicians that don’t and wealthy people who give us money. I am blessed in that respect: I get to know all kinds of people,” he said.
Flagg hopes that the public will be moved to donate time, money, food or clothing to Casa Maria in the true spirit of the season.
“Homeless people are so grateful for anything they receive and they are so giving. It amazes me that people who have nothing still give to others and look out for them,” he said.