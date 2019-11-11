How to help

The Marshall Home For Men

When: Through Dec. 31.

Where: 3314 S. 16th Ave.

The Marshall Home For Men is in need of at least 8 turkeys and 8 hams, cranberry sauce, canned fruits and vegetables, potatoes and pies to provide Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners for 46 low-income seniors and veterans. The nonprofit also needs donations of tissue and paper towels; alcohol prep pads; socks and slippers; hygiene items such as razors, shaving cream, shampoo, body wash and incontinence supplies; long-sleeved shirts, coats, sweatshirts and sweats; winter hats and gloves; and blankets are also needed. Donations can be dropped off at The Marshall Home for Men, 3314 S. 16th Ave. Cash contributions are also welcome and can be made online at www.marshallhomeformen.org/ or by calling 624-5193.

Donations can also be mailed to: The Marshall Home For Men, 3314 S. 16th Ave., Tucson, AZ 85713

Casa Maria Soup Kitchen

When: Through Dec. 31.

Where: 352 E. 25th St.

Casa Maria is in need of donations of donations of turkeys and other meat, fresh vegetables and pinto beans to add to soup as well as canned goods, fresh fruit, mayonnaise, mustard, coffee, and sugar. Donations of hygiene items (disposable razors, soaps, shampoos, toothbrushes, toothpaste) as well as socks, blankets and sleeping bags are also needed along with clothing of all sizes for men, women and children.

Volunteers are also needed to help make soup and bag lunches each day; for more information, or to make an online donation, visit www.casamariatucson.org/index.html or send a check to: Casa Maria Catholic Worker, 401 East 26th St., Tucson, AZ 85713.

Interfaith Community Services Holiday Food Bags and Holiday Gifts of Love Program

When: Last day to register as a donor for Gifts of Love is Nov. 27; gifts must be delivered by Dec. 13; Food donations are welcome through Dec. 31.

Where: 2820 W. Ina Road.

Interfaith Community Services is in need of at least 300 frozen turkeys to provide holiday food boxes for families in need. Donations of canned vegetables and fruit, instant potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, spaghetti sauce, spaghetti and peanut butter are also needed.

The Holiday Gifts of Love Program seeks to match at least 800 children from prescreened families with donors who will provide clothing, gifts and toys and/or food during the holidays. Individuals, groups of friends, businesses, religious groups and civic organizations can be “matched” with a family of their choice through Nov. 27. For information visit www.icstucson.org/ or call 297-6049, Ext. 4219.