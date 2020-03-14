Charities take a serious blow as coronavirus concerns cancel events during Tucson's busy season

Coronavirus fears hit Tucson festivals like a gut punch.

Over the span of just a few days, Southern Arizona’s busy season for public events — generally between mid-January through April — evaporated. The Tucson Festival of Books. The Fourth Avenue Street Fair. Spring Fling. The Tucson Folk Festival. The St. Patrick’s Day parade. Most live theater events.

All canceled.

While that’s a bummer for residents and tourists looking for fun weekend activities, it’s a critical blow to local nonprofits and organizations that rely on the money and awareness spring events generate.

“We’re not panicking, but it’s a serious loss,” said Betty Stauffer, executive director of Literacy Connects. Her organization received about $140,000 last year from book festival proceeds, essentially underwriting literacy programs for 5,400 local children and adults.

After festival expenses are paid off, proceeds go toward literacy programs — about two-thirds to Literacy Connects, with the other estimated one-third toward University of Arizona literacy programs.

Festival organizers decided Monday, March 9, to cancel after roughly 100 authors canceled their planned appearances. The festival was slated to bring more than 100,000 people to the University of Arizona campus March 14-15.

Despite the financial hit, Stauffer said Literacy Connects will try to maintain its same number of programs by hopefully raising money from other sources and “dipping deeper into our cash reserves than we would like.”