Charts: A look at the growth of coronavirus in Pima County

Charts: A look at the growth of coronavirus in Pima County

  • Updated

Nurses and technicians in the emergency room at Tucson Medical Center during a drill on processing patients experiencing respiratory emergencies or symptoms of COVID-19 on April 10, 2020.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Here's a look at the spread of coronavirus cases in Pima County. 

More resources:

Following graphs courtesy of voro.com

These numbers were last updated April 16. 

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pima County

Known coronavirus deaths in Pima County

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News