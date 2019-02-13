Hopefully you aren't tired of seeing mountain lions yet, because Game and Fish officials just released another video of one.
This time, the mountain lion was seen roaming the lower Bear Canyon area in Sabino Canyon last week. This is one of multiple videos that the Arizona Game and Fish Department has released since October.
But don't worry! Game and Fish says that this encounter was merely a sighting and no action was needed. They say incidents are rare and attacks are rarer.
Check out the video below, courtesy of Game and Fish and David Dean.
Another recent mtn. lion video from lower Bear Canyon at @SabinoCanyonAZ (incorrect year time stamped). One of 7+ such trail cam videos from there since Oct. Just FYI, sighting only, no @azgfdTucson mgmt. action needed. AZ mtn. incidents rare, attacks rarer. By David Dean. pic.twitter.com/FQrmnC8c5B— AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) February 13, 2019