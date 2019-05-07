A mountain lion was seen roaming the Catalina Mountains in April.

 David Dean / Arizona Game and Fish Department

A mountain lion was seen on a trail camera roaming the Santa Catalina Mountains recently, wildlife officials say.

The mountain lion was seen on the Crystal Springs Trail less than two weeks ago, according to the video's timestamp.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department says to expect more wildlife sightings as temperatures increase through the beginning of monsoons. If you happen to see a mountain lion, call 623-236-7201

Take a look at the video below, courtesy of David Dean.

