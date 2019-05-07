A mountain lion was seen on a trail camera roaming the Santa Catalina Mountains recently, wildlife officials say.
The mountain lion was seen on the Crystal Springs Trail less than two weeks ago, according to the video's timestamp.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department says to expect more wildlife sightings as temperatures increase through the beginning of monsoons. If you happen to see a mountain lion, call 623-236-7201.
Take a look at the video below, courtesy of David Dean.
A mountain lion roams the Crystal Springs Trail in the Santa Catalinas recently. Expect wildlife sightings to gradually increase as the weather gets hotter through the start of monsoons. Call 623-236-7201 ASAP 24&7 re: human-wildlife conflicts. Trail cam video by David Dean. pic.twitter.com/qRZUDVhT33— AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) May 7, 2019