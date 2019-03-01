To continue the long list of times Tucson has been recognized across the nation, the Chicago Tribune recently published a story all about the Old Pueblo.
Specifically, writer Lori Rackl recognized Tucson for its bike friendliness.
In "Tucson on two wheels: Arizona city an oasis for cyclists of all speeds," Rackl says she decided to visit Tucson after going through Chicago's winter and longing for more comfortable cycling weather.
Tucson fit the bill.
"Tucson is ringed by mountains that can give even the strongest quads a hammering, but the metro area also boasts a massive, interconnected network of paved paths and buffered bike lanes that are off-limits to anything with an engine. That’s right, fellow cyclists: No cars. They call it The Loop," she writes. "I call it heaven."
Beyond The Loop, Rackl mentions Tucson Bike Tours, Saguaro National Park and Mount Lemmon. She even gives a nod to Hotel Congress and the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.
11 times Tucson landed on national lists in 2018:
New York Times gives a big shout-out to Tucson
The New York Time’s Frugal Traveler spent some time in Tucson in February.
In an article published in March, titled "Tucson Is a City That Encourages You to Explore," columnist Lucas Peterson praised the Old Pueblo's easy access to spectacular nature and tasty Mexican food.
The trip included a stop at the Fiesta de Vaqueros rodeo, checking out the thousands of sandhill cranes at Whitewater Draw Wildlife Area some 100 miles east of the city and watching the sunset from Windy Point Lookout on Mount Lemmon.
Read more here.
Washington Post gives a shout-out to 3 Tucson eateries
In another of national attention given to Tucson's food scene, the Washington Post gave a nod to three of Tucson's well-known eateries.
In the travel column titled "Where to eat breakfast, lunch and dinner in Tucson," John Briley writes that "if you’re seeking real Mexican food or innovative American chefs, fear not. You won’t leave disappointed."
For breakfast, he recommends Prep & Pastry for the locally sourced dishes and pastries. For lunch, Boca Tacos y Tequila, where he tells readers to try a sampling of the restaurant's 100 brands of tequila. And last but not least, finish it off with phyllo-wrapped chicken at 47 Scott.
Read more here.
Food and Wine says these are Tucson's 10 best restaurants
As "the kind of place that's been conserving heirloom seeds since the early '80s and producing self-made success stories like Barrio Bread owner (and heritage grain whisperer) Don Guerra," it came as no surprise to Food and Wine magazine when Tucson exploded on the scene a few years ago.
The list includes classics like Tacos Apson and El Guero Canelo, but also includes some less traditional spots, including Chef Alisah's European and Bosnian Cuisine and somewhat newcomers, Welcome Diner and Presta Coffee.
Read more here.
Tucson's Desert Museum recognized as a top museum nationwide
Once again, the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum made TripAdvisor's annual list recognizing the top 25 museums in the country.
This year, Tucson's beloved desert museum came in 18th place — the same rank as last year. The National 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York took the gold for first place this year.
TripAdvisor's Travelers' Choice Awards for Museums started in 2013 and the desert museum has been recognized almost every year.
Read more here.
New York Times gives another nod to Tucson in its '36 Hours' series
The New York Times gave another nod to the Old Pueblo in September.
In case you missed it, The New York Times explored Tucson for 36 hours — and wrote about the experience.
"Foodies, cyclists and the aesthetically inclined will find much to like in this desert city, home to a new bike-share system, adobe architecture and restaurants that reflect a mix of cultural influences," the story, written by Elaine Glusac, says.
Read more here.
Expedia names Tucson as one of the most fun cities in the US
Expedia recognized Tucson as one of the 14 most fun cities in the nation. Actually, the travel company said Tucson is one of 14 cities that "give you the worst case of FOMO," aka fear of missing out.
"When it comes to traveling, we found that there are entire cities out there that will give you a case of FOMO," the list reads. "Don’t let that scare you away though; a good FOMO flare up simply means there are so many things to do and places to see, that you’ll have a hard time choosing between all the epic events and attractions."
Among the cities, the list features Boston, New Orleans, Austin, and none other than the Old Pueblo.
Read more here.
Bicycling magazine names Tucson as one of the best bike cities in the country
A national bicycling magazine named Tucson as one of the best bike cities in the country.
Out of 50 cities, Tucson ranked No. 24. Seattle took first place.
The site, bicycling.com, ranks cities on a 100-point system based on safety, friendliness, energy, and culture.
"The ones that top our list have built systems and a riding culture that benefits everyone — from the kid who rides to school to the retiree who takes a weekend trip to the grocery store," the list reads.
Read more here.
TripAdvisor names Tucson in top 7 cities to add to your travel bucket list
Tucson was named one of seven rising cities that should be on your 2019 travel bucket list. Lucky for us, we live in the Old Pueblo and don't have to add it to our bucket list.
TripAdvisor recognizes Tucson's weather and outdoorsy activities, but also takes notice of the "share of history and culture."
"With a history that goes back much further than many of its southwestern neighbors, Tucson boasts turn-of-the-century architecture, historic neighborhoods, museums and the Mission San Xavier del Bac," the list says.
Read more here.
Tucson named one of 52 places to visit in 2019
Travel company Fodor's mentioned the Old Pueblo in its newest "Go List," which includes 52 places across the globe to visit in 2019.
Other spots on the list include Rapid City, South Dakota; Palau, Micronesia; Berlin, Germany; and Big Bend National Park in Texas.
Here's what Fodor's had to say:
"If savoring long glistening days of sunshine, epic sunsets, and rugged mountain ranges in every direction aren’t your thing, then you probably won’t like Tucson. But then again, what self-respecting traveler doesn’t want those, not to mention charming adobe architecture painted in vibrant colors, wide-open spaces blanketed in saguaro, and hearty helpings of Mexican and Mexican-inspired dishes?"
Read more here.
El Güero Canelo makes TripAdvisor's list of best restaurants in the US
The popular travel website TripAdvisor just released its annual Travelers Choice Restaurants awards, and guess who made it this year?! Tucson's own James Beard winning El Güero Canelo clocked in at No. 19 in the new "Fast Casual" category, which also includes restaurants like Five Guys, In 'N Out, Shake Shack and Portillo's Hot Dogs (the winner).
Read more here.
Tucson named one of 10 most generous cities in US
The Old Pueblo was just named one of the country's most generous cities.
Tucson landed in the sixth spot in a national list curated by GoFundMe, an international fundraising platform. The list is based on donations per capita through the GoFundMe site.
Steamboat Springs, Colorado took first place.
Read more here.