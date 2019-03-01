2018 El Tour de Tucson

A rider gets up out of the saddle to finish off the last few feet of the hill on Colossal Cave Road near Del Lago Golf Course during the 36th El Tour de Tucson perimeter bicycling race, Nov. 17, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

To continue the long list of times Tucson has been recognized across the nation, the Chicago Tribune recently published a story all about the Old Pueblo.

Specifically, writer Lori Rackl recognized Tucson for its bike friendliness.

In "Tucson on two wheels: Arizona city an oasis for cyclists of all speeds," Rackl says she decided to visit Tucson after going through Chicago's winter and longing for more comfortable cycling weather. 

Tucson fit the bill. 

"Tucson is ringed by mountains that can give even the strongest quads a hammering, but the metro area also boasts a massive, interconnected network of paved paths and buffered bike lanes that are off-limits to anything with an engine. That’s right, fellow cyclists: No cars. They call it The Loop," she writes. "I call it heaven."

Beyond The Loop, Rackl mentions Tucson Bike Tours, Saguaro National Park and Mount Lemmon. She even gives a nod to Hotel Congress and the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.

