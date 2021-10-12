Chicanos Por La Causa to celebrate 52 years

CPLC’s community development financial institution was also awarded $5 million from philanthropist Mackenzie Scott last Decemeber.

Over the past year, the annual budget of CPLC has quadrupled from $100 million to $400 million according to Tony Moya, the chair of CPLC’s board of directors and manager of Latino relations at the Salt River Project.

“That's not [by] accident. We are committed to being 75% self-sufficient,” Moya said.

With people seeking out CPLC from countries all over the world, Adame believes that they are interested in learning more about the model of self-sufficiency, with less reliance on government funding.

“That's how we work with our clients, right? We want you to be self-sufficient,” Adame said.

While the organization’s flagship state is Arizona, over the years it has expanded itself to Nevada, New Mexico, Texas and California and Mexico. The organization is set to expand to Utah, Colorado and Puerto Rico over the next 18 months.