KGUN 9 Chief Meteorologist Erin Christiansen is leaving her post today after 12 years to pursue a new position in Florida.
Christiansen, who won two Emmy Awards for her weathercasting, joined KGUN as a meteorologist in June 2006.
Christiansen's final send-off with the station will be at 6 p.m. today.
Popular for her catchphrase "Erin said it would," when it came to her forecasts, Christiansen will be taking her talents to WPEC, a CBS-affiliated news station in West Palm Beach, Fla.
"After two decades in Tucson, Erin is trading the desert for the ocean...sure gonna miss her," wrote Guy Atchley, a long-time KGUN anchor who retired this year. The two worked more than 10,140 newscasts together, according to Christiansen.
In 2008, she received her Certified Broadcast Meteorologist designation, which fewer than 30 women in the world had obtained at that time.
Christiansen's television career began in 1997 in a position in media sales. She would later make her on-air debut in 2000 with KOLD-TV.