Info box

Go Blue for Kids Day to Highlight National Child Abuse Prevention Month

When: Friday, April 12

Cost: Free

The Southern Arizona Child Advocacy Center is encouraging Tucsonans to wear blue and snap a picture, then post photos to Twitter, Facebook and other social media using #GoblueforkidsAZ and email the pictures to goblueforkids@soazadvocacy.org in order to raise awareness about child abuse prevention.

The center is also in need of donations of items to help victims of child abuse and non-offending family members. Their wish list includes diapers and baby wipes, travel-size toiletries, new shoes for ages 1 to 18, children’s blankets, new stuffed animals, children’s books, snacks (chips, jerky, trail mix), school supplies, grocery store gift cards and bus passes.

If you prefer to make a cash contribution, donations can be made at www.sacacenter.org or by calling 724-2168.