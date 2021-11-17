Child deaths in Arizona increased significantly during pandemic year

Poverty, a reality in 58% of those COVID-19 deaths, was the leading risk factor among the direct COVID deaths of children in Arizona, and 50% of those deaths were among families living in rural areas.

Nearly all of the direct COVID-19 child deaths involved children who had no underlying medical conditions, and more than half of the children were under age 12.

The deaths considered indirectly related to COVID-19 include children who died from suicide, firearm injuries, and motor vehicle crashes, which accounted for much of the increase. The report found a 30% increase in the suicide rate, a 41% increase in the firearm injury death rate, and a 54% increase in the motor vehicle death rate.

Many of these indirect deaths happened because children couldn't attend school and were left unsupervised while their parents worked, or they happened because children isolated at home began to have significant mental health challenges, Rimsza said.

A common factor in both suicide deaths and firearm deaths was access to firearms, and 86% of those involved a handgun, said Elliott.

"This is especially concerning as a parallel trend in the COVID-19 pandemic has been mental health diseases, especially including depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts," Elliott said.