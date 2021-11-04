Children's vaccine arrives just as Tucson area's pediatric COVID cases surge

Tucson's Mesquite Pediatrics received 300 COVID-19 vaccine doses Tuesday and immediately offered families a drive-thru shot clinic for this Sunday.

Within an hour, all 300 spots were taken.

“We weren’t sure how many were going to want it, and they asked us not to over-order,” Dr. Jeff Couchman said of the vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, which received final federal approval on Tuesday.

“We estimated far too low, unfortunately. This is the most important thing we can do to protect the community right now.”

The vaccine is becoming available here just as cases in Pima County's schools have increased substantially week over week: 738 new school-related cases this week, with 623 infections in students and 115 in teachers and staff.

During the week before this, the total weekly increase was 223 new cases. The week before that was 222.

The data for the county's weekly reporting is pulled at 4 p.m. each Wednesday and for the week ending Nov. 4, the cumulative total of school cases was up to 4,251. The previous weeks before this one: 3,513, 3,290 and 3,068.

So far, 11,400 pediatric doses have been ordered in Pima County, although it is unclear if all of have arrived yet.