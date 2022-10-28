Chili Cook-off raises money for Sportsmen's Fund

Jonathan’s Cork Fun Chili Cook-off raised $25,463.45 in October to help support the Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund Send-A-Kid to Camp program. With the money raised this year, our 18 year total for the fund is $262,593.48.
Sponsorships this year included Ashton Family Foundation, Faribault Foods, Lang Family Trust, Silvey family, Wrinkleneck International, Paul and Kerry Dufour, George Hyde, Maureen Brooks, Mike and Leslie Gross, Brakemasters, Dwight and Elaine Babcock (AgedNaturalBeef.com), YMCA, Pat Jessup, Becci Camp and David Syre, Dusty Jacket Books, Nova Home Loans, Tuller Trophy, Allegra-Image 360, Hensley Beverage Company and Stamback Septic.
Special thanks to Tucson Appliance Company who once again donated a television that was the grand prize at the raffle.
Chili cookers this year were the Barnyard, Casino del Sol, Eclectic Cafe, Noble Hops, Mama’s Hawaiian Bar-B-Cue, Saddlehorn Saloon, Wild Garlic Grill, Brushfire BBQ Co. and Jonathan’s Cork. The winner was Noble Hops.