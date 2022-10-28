 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund Send a Kid to Camp

Chili Cook-off raises money for Sportsmen's Fund

Jonathan’s Cork Fun Chili Cook-off raised $25,463.45 in October to help support the Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund Send-A-Kid to Camp program. With the money raised this year, our 18 year total for the fund is $262,593.48.

Sponsorships this year included Ashton Family Foundation, Faribault Foods, Lang Family Trust, Silvey family, Wrinkleneck International, Paul and Kerry Dufour, George Hyde, Maureen Brooks, Mike and Leslie Gross, Brakemasters, Dwight and Elaine Babcock (AgedNaturalBeef.com), YMCA, Pat Jessup, Becci Camp and David Syre, Dusty Jacket Books, Nova Home Loans, Tuller Trophy, Allegra-Image 360, Hensley Beverage Company and Stamback Septic.

Special thanks to Tucson Appliance Company who once again donated a television that was the grand prize at the raffle.

Chili cookers this year were the Barnyard, Casino del Sol, Eclectic Cafe, Noble Hops, Mama’s Hawaiian Bar-B-Cue, Saddlehorn Saloon, Wild Garlic Grill, Brushfire BBQ Co. and Jonathan’s Cork. The winner was Noble Hops.

How to give year-round

  • Credit-card donations: azsendakidtocamp.org/donations
  • Send checks, payable to Sportsmen's Fund, to: Send a Kid to Camp, P.O. Box 16141, Tucson, AZ 85732-6141
  • For more information: Debbie Kornmiller at 520-954-3139 or debbiekornmiller@gmail.com

Did you know?

If you are age 70½ or older and have savings in an IRA, you may be able to give directly from your IRA and save even more on your federal and Arizona taxes. If your custodian sends a payment directly from your IRA to the Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund, you may be able to deduct it as a Qualifying Charitable Distribution on your tax return even if you claim the standard deduction. Consult your tax adviser for more information about how this applies to you.

– Mikala Jansen, CPA, and Sportsmen’s Fund director

