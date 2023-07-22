The Chimney Fire, which started Wednesday, July 19, near Redington, has burned approximately 1,600 acres and was about 40% contained by Friday afternoon, according to an update from the Coronado National Forest Service.

The wildfire is located on the northeast side of the Santa Catalina mountains.

The Forest Service has ruled the cause of the wildfire to be lightning.

By Friday, shortly before 4 p.m., the wildfire was considered to have stopped its forward progress, the Forest Service said.