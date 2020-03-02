Cholla Foundation golf tourney raises $50K for Boys, Girls Club

The Cholla Foundation donated to Boys and Girls Club.

 James S. Wood / Arizona Daily Star

The Cholla Foundation's annual golf event raised $50,400 this year to support summer programs at the Tucson Boys and Girls Clubs.

Since 2013, the foundation has raised $190,000 for the club.

The fundraiser included several rounds of golf beginning Feb. 15 at various golf courses in the Tucson area, including Arizona National, Sewailo, Tucson National, La Paloma and Ventana Canyon.

The foundation organizes a golf event every year to raise money for nonprofits that help children. It began a few years ago as a small group of friends and business associates gathering for golf here and has grown into a charitable organization.

