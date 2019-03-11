The Cholla Foundation’s annual golf event raised more than $42,000 for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tucson.
The event began Feb. 23 and included a scramble tournament at Arizona National, followed by rounds at the La Paloma, Skyline and Ventana Canyon golf courses, with a final round back at Arizona National. The event was 7½ rounds of golf in seven days, according to organizers.
About 135 players participated in the event during the week and 32 local businesses donated green fees, gift baskets, golf equipment, meals and other items.
The money will be used to allow the Boys and Girls Clubs to expand its summer program. The foundation, with the help of local businesses that donated items to be auctioned off, was able to give 100 percent of the proceeds from the event to the Boys and Girls Clubs.
Last year, the foundation donated $40,296 to the Boys and Girls Clubs from its golf outing.
The foundation organizes a golf event every year to raise money for nonprofits that help children. It began a few years ago as a small group of friends and business associates gathering for golf here and has grown into a charitable organization.