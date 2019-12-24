Christmas Eve weather: Tucson gets rain, Mount Lemmon gets snow

7 Day Forecast
Tucson welcomed rain showers this morning, with heavier rainfall expected east of Tucson later this afternoon.
Due to the weather, which brought mountain snow, the road to Mount Lemmon is currently only open to residents and employees. Call Pima County at 547-7510 for updates on road conditions.
Come Christmas Day, more scattered rain could hit areas north and east of Tucson especially, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain is also expected Thursday and Friday, along with cooler temperatures.
9:45 AM MST: Widespread showers moving across southeast AZ. Heaviest rainfall in #Tucson metro with 0.10"-0.50" amounts during next 1-2 hours. Heavier rainfall east of #Tucson this afternoon. #azwx pic.twitter.com/VQ2F9fzNLh— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) December 24, 2019