Christmas Eve weather: Tucson gets rain, Mount Lemmon gets snow

A cactus on Bear Canyon Trail stands in front of clouds blanketing the Santa Catalina Mountains in Tucson, Ariz. on November 21st, 2019. 

Tucson welcomed rain showers this morning, with heavier rainfall expected east of Tucson later this afternoon.

Due to the weather, which brought mountain snow, the road to Mount Lemmon is currently only open to residents and employees. Call Pima County at 547-7510 for updates on road conditions. 

Come Christmas Day, more scattered rain could hit areas north and east of Tucson especially, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain is also expected Thursday and Friday, along with cooler temperatures.

