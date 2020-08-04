Christy leads Backer in Republican race for Board of Supervisors District 4

Incumbent Steve Christy is leading Republican opponent John Backer in the race to represent District 4 on the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

Unofficial results show that Christy holds over 65% of the primary vote.

Christy, who was elected to his first term in 2016, is a lifelong Tucsonan and local business owner. If re-elected, Christy said his focus will be on business and economic development, public safety and infrastructure.

Backer, an Air Force veteran and director of business development for a technology company, lost the race for Pima County supervisor in 2016. The top issues he wants to tackle if elected to the board include roads and transparency.

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Steve Diamond in the November election.

