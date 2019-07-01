The Canelo Cowboy Church in Elgin has opened a small food bank for the community.
The freestanding pantry is next to the Sonoita Library, 3147 Arizona 83. It is stocked with nonperishable food and will be available every day.
The food bank will be based on the honor system — people can take what they need and donate food whenever they can.
The mini food bank will be stocked weekly by the church and will serve as an emergency food source to those in need in the community.
For the last several months, the church has been collecting food and distributing it to about 100 needy individuals in the community.