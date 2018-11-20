A $451,000 judgment was secured against a Texas-based travel group that canceled Cienega High School’s graduation trip to Disneyland without notice or refund.
The judgment would make the group, EB Worldwide, pay $40,000 in restitution to the nearly 70 Cienega students who paid for the trip and $400,000 in civil penalties. The group would also have to pay $11,000 in attorney fees to the Attorney General’s Office, according to a press release.
The Attorney General’s Office is seeking to collect the judgment from EB Worldwide, the press release said.
The judgment also bans EB Worldwide, which operated the website used to book the trip, Seniorgradtrips.com, from “selling, advertising, or otherwise marketing any vacation packages or group vacations” in Arizona.
The AG’s Office filed the lawsuit against EB Worldwide in July after receiving complaints from students and parents. The group has an F rating with the Better Business Bureau, the Star reported earlier this year.
The Cienega students were able to go to Disneyland despite the trouble after Tucson community members and businesses paid for the trip.