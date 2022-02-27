Citizen groups to monitor Tucson's Prop. 411 road work spending

Tucson City Council members voted to form committees to oversee the use of Proposition 411 funds, which are expected to total about $740 million for street repair and safety upgrades if passed by voters on May 17.

The money will be generated through a half-cent sales tax and 80% of the funds will go to road fixes — which will be monitored by the Independent Oversight and Accountability Commission — while 20% will fund street safety upgrades that will be overseen by the Complete Streets Coordinating Council.

The commission will be made up of 11 independent community members who will monitor the progress of the city’s road repair program, something officials have said will allow Tucson to fix all of its residential streets in the next decade or so.

Private Tucsonans will also comprise the council. Along with city staff from different departments, they will be tasked with planning the safety upgrades, which could include things like traffic light improvements, in addition to monitoring the funds.

Both groups are meant to serve as watchdogs to ensure sales tax dollars aren’t misused by officials, and that the money is divided correctly between safety upgrades and street repair over the next decade.