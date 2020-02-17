City, county feud over tax burden to fund county road projects

Kozachik told the Arizona Daily Star on Friday that Tucson residents — which make up a little less than half of the county’s population — should have a “seat at the table” when it comes to discussing road projects.

“If they want to allocate 40% of what they’re collecting on this artificial property tax increase and let us choose (the roads), we can have that conversation. But it needs to be a conversation,” he said. “If they’re going to talk about property tax increases and using those to fund roads, we need to be at the table, both in terms of what that increase would be and which roads are going to be fixed. … What they’re doing is technically totally legal. It’s not ethical.”

Cunningham called what Pima County is doing “absolutely vile.”

“This is one of the most disgusting things a government can do. They are taking tax monies paid in hardworking and blue collar neighborhoods and using it to fix roads in some of the counties’ wealthiest areas,” said Cunningham, who threatened for the city to take Pima County to court.

Representatives from Pima County did not respond to phone and email requests for comment on Monday — a county holiday for Presidents’ Day.