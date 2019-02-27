Potholes in Tucson

A truck misses a rain-filled pothole at South Sixth Avenue and Schilling Place, one of thousands around the Tucson area.

 Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star

City of Tucson asphalt crews are working to complete some of the more than 300 maintenance work orders around the city this week, officials say.

Tucson Department of Transportation's Streets and Maintenance Division has 25 members filling potholes, nearly triple the amount of workers on an ordinary day, a department press release said.

The increase comes in wake of a snow storm that rolled through Tucson last Friday.

Approximately two inches of snow fell in parts of the metro area, including the most snow recorded at Tucson International Airport since 2013, the National Weather Service said.

Crews are working 10-hour days through Friday to make a dent in the total work orders.

Motorists should watch for any active personnel and equipment around the city.

Tucsonans can report a pothole or another transportation concern by calling (520)791-3154 or by emailing tdotconcerns@tucsonaz.gov 

75 photos of Tucson's winter snow storm last week

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1