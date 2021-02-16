City of Tucson invites residents to give input on climate actions

“We are engaging the youth throughout the process, because they are the ones who are most impacted,” Luna said. “So, having their perspective reflected in not only the end product, but also how we’re developing listening sessions and even the survey was important.”

While the plan is being developed, Tucson is also working on other initiatives that are dedicated to helping the environment, including Move Tucson, the citywide transportation master plan, and One Water 2100, another long-term plan that focuses on water resources.

Nathaniel Sigal, Romero’s senior policy advisor, said the Tucson Million Trees Initiative is also “rocking and rolling” since the city hired a coordinator and that the city continues to pursue the electrification of Tucson transportation fleets.

“Just last year, we were able to add another five new electric buses to Sun Tran,” Sigal said. “So, there’s a lot of efforts that are running in unison with the Climate Action Plan that are happening now.”

Ultimately, Romero said sustainability is the long-term goal of the climate plan.