Worker prepare the frame of a home while on a job site in Hardy Estates a housing subdivision in Marana on Aug. 16, 2019.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

City and county residents are invited to share ideas at three community forums next week focusing on housing, homelessness and neighborhood preservation.

Public input will be used in determining how to use over $50 million in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funding for improving neighborhoods and increasing affordable housing and human service programs as well as resources that address homelessness.

The forums this week include:

  • Homelessness and housing from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, in the Sabino/Rillito Room at the City of Tucson Resource Campus, 320 N. Commerce Park Loop. Topics will include accessible, “low-barrier” shelter and housing, preventing homelessness, housing stability for vulnerable populations and preventing repeat homelessness.
  • Institutions, investments and neighborhood preservation from 1 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, in the Sabino/Rillito Room. Topics will include the role of anchor institutions, such as hospitals, universities, corporations and large nonprofits in employment, improving schools and supporting civic, cultural and business opportunities, the role of HUD funding in neighborhood preservation and how HUD has been invested in Tucson and Pima County over the last three years.
  • Rural roundtable from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Pima County Ellie Towne Community Center, 1660 W. Ruthrauff Road. Topics will include how to increase access to healthy food and centralize resources, and how multi-purpose centers can help vulnerable residents while also improving a community’s economy.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

For more information on this week’s forums, visit www.pima.gov/ConsolidatedPlan.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Patty Machelor at pmachelor@tucson.com or 806-7754. On Twitter: @pattymachstar

Tags

Reporter

Patty covers issues pertaining to children and families as well as people living with disabilities. She previously reported on court cases, with an emphasis on juvenile court. She has worked for the Arizona Daily Star since 2001.