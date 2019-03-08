The City of Tucson has launched a survey to hopefully better understand how residents use "A" Mountain, a popular site that sees pedestrians, cyclists and motorists nearly every day.
Officials are gauging the public's interest in creating a car-free schedule or possibly restricting Sentinel Peak Road access to pedestrian and bike traffic on certain days.
The park is currently open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Take the survey in English at https://bit.ly/2ScZNN1 or in Spanish at https://bit.ly/2SxXfoX. The survey closes on April 30.
The city is also planning two open house meetings. The first is March 20 at 5:30 p.m. in the city council Ward 1 office, 940 W. Alameda St. A second meeting occurs on March 21 at 5:30 p.m. in the Ward 6 office, 3202 E. 1st St.