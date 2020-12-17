City reaches settlement with family of man who died in Tucson police custody

In August, Ingram-Lopez’s family filed a notice of claim against the city and the officers involved, seeking $19 million in damages.

The probate court judge will determine how the settlement is split between Ingram-Lopez’s family, but the majority of it is likely to go to his young daughter, said Schmidt, the family’s attorney.

Since details of the in-custody death were released in June, the city has taken significant action toward public safety reform, including the implementation of a community safety pilot program and an analysis of several police review boards. Most recently, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero called for a review of the board that handles appeals by police officers who have been disciplined or fired. The board recently reinstated an officer who was terminated in 2019 after firing six shots into a car, even though he could not see inside the deeply tinted windows.

“This lawsuit motivated the city to take some very positive steps and hopefully we can actually lead the country in trying to correct the kind of injustice that happens sometimes at the hands of the police when they are overly zealous in their conduct,” Schmidt said.

City Attorney Mike Rankin said the city could not comment on the settlement prior to court approval, which is likely to happen early in 2021.

