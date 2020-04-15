City: Talk of worker furloughs, layoffs premature, but not ruled out

City workers could face furloughs and layoffs as Tucson deals with steep, unexpected revenue losses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Michael Ortega, the city manager says.

It’s still too early to know exactly what steps the city will need to take to weather the financial impact from the pandemic, but Ortega told City Council members Tuesday that jobs could be affected.

“I have said now a few times publicly that that’s the last option,” Ortega said during Tuesday’s council meeting. “I can’t guarantee you that we won’t have that discussion. We’re going to do everything we can to keep us from having those discussions.”

The comments were made during an initial discussion regarding the city’s budget and how that has been affected by the coronavirus. Ortega said he will present more specific numbers at future meetings, but acknowledged they’ve already seen a drop in revenue starting in March.

Ortega said his staff is modeling next fiscal year’s budget with the goal of hoping to “walk down” revenue losses, but that early projections show the decrease in revenue could last through August and plateau through the end of the calendar year. Incremental increases are expected to restart in 2021.

“But keep in mind we would still be below where we started,” Ortega said of the city’s overall budget.

He noted that the city has instituted a hiring freeze, with the exception of public safety personnel and grant-funded positions in the housing and community development program. He’s also recommending making changes to the budget, including asking the city to postpone expected discussions regarding fee increases.