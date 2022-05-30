City to open cooling stations when it hits 110 degrees

7 Day Forecast
With temperatures rising, the city is providing some relief from the heat when it reaches 110 degrees.
On those days the city said it will open six cooling center locations, one in each Ward. The immediate forecast isn't calling for any daytime temps reaching 110 degrees yet, but lows in the 100s are possible and there are other resources available for those in need seeking relief from the heat.
These Tucson city centers will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on those days it hits 110 degrees:
- Donna Liggins Center, 2160 N. 6th Ave.
- El Pueblo Center, 101 W. Irvington Road.
- El Rio Center, 1390 W. Speedway.
- Morris K. Udall Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road.
- Randolph Center, 200 S. Alvernon Way.
- William M. Clements Center, 8155 E. Poinciana Drive.
In addition to the city, the Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness also has several locations available to seek refuge from the heat and get supplies:
People are also reading…
- Starting Wednesday, June 1, the Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Avenue, will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays for indoor heat relief, water, snacks, lunch and supplies. Water will be available all day.
- Also starting Wednesday, June 1, the Z Mansion, 288 N. Church Ave., will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Sundays, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays for indoor heat relief, water, snacks, lunch and supplies. Water is available all day. The site is pet friendly and will have pet supplies. There will also be staffed first aid/medical clinic at the site during those days
- The Sister Jose Women's Center 1050 S. Park Avenue, will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays for indoor heat relief, activities, water, snacks and supplies.
- Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church 2331 E. Adams Street, will be available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon with outdoor shaded area, water bottle filling stations, showers and snacks.
- La Frontera Rapp, 4554 S. Palo Verde Road, will be open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for indoor heat relief, water, sunscreen and sack lunches. From 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be resource information, housing referrals, and screening for case management services.