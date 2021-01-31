City will double current funding for residential street repair in next fiscal year

A survey completed by the Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility showed that 63% of respondents said it was “very important” for the city to invest in street maintenance.

"The quality of our roads does not match the beauty of our city,” said Ward 4 Councilwoman Nikki Lee. “Road disrepair is one of the top constituent concerns we receive. I'm glad we are taking this critical step forward to show Tucsonans we are listening and taking action."

While several council members voiced their support for the additional funding, Vice Mayor Paul Cunningham and Councilman Steve Kozachik voted against the motion Thursday, arguing that it might be too early to agree to additional funding, especially among other financial commitments.

“I absolutely appreciate the notion of getting money into residential streets, but at some point timing is everything,” Kozachik said. “We ought to wait until we’re deeper into the budget conversation to be committing funds.”