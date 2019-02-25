For the 33rd consecutive year, Tucsonans can climb “A” Mountain on Saturday in an effort to crush all types of cancer.
“Climb to Conquer Cancer events started in Arizona and are held in Tucson, Phoenix and Flagstaff every year. They have generated interest around the country, but it is definitely an Arizona thing and we are proud to partner with an icon like ‘A’ Mountain for this fundraising event,” said Tracelyn Sutton, community development manager for the American Cancer Society of Southern Arizona.
More than 500 people are expected to walk from Pima Community College’s West Campus to the top of the mountain. The event seeks to raise at least $50,000 to support American Cancer Society patient programs in Southern Arizona.
The programs provide a range of free support and services to patients diagnosed with cancer. Services include transportation to and from treatments, lodging for patients who must travel for treatment, specialists to assist patients in need of attaining and navigating insurance benefits, support groups for those battling cancer, head coverings and other gift items for patients, and a wide range of other resources. Additionally, the American Cancer Society is funding $3.2 million in grants for cancer research at the University of Arizona.
Sutton said people of all ages come out for the family-friendly, scenic route up “A” Mountain, which is lined with tribute flags decorated in honor of survivors and in memory of loved ones lost to cancer. The customized flags are available for $10 each and can be purchased until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27; they can also be purchased at the event.
“This is a special tradition. As people are walking up the mountain, when they see the flag they purchased for their loved one, they can pick it up and carry it to the top of the mountain. They can also make flags on the day of the event and carry them with them. It is a meaningful and symbolic way of brining your loved one with you,” Sutton said.