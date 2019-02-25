If you go

33rd Annual Climb to Conquer Cancer Tucson

When: Saturday, March 2. 7 a.m. registration; 7:30 a.m. walk begins.

Where: Pima Community College West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Road.

Cost: $40 for adults ($20 for adult survivors); $25 for youth ages 13 to 19 (free for survivors under age 19); $10 for ages 12 and younger.

Festivities include a noncompetitive 5K walk from PCC to the top of “A” Mountain, where free breakfast will be served along with music and entertainment. For information, registration or to make an online donation, visit tucsonclimb.com or call 321-7989.

Tribute flags are available for $10 each and can be made to honor someone who has been diagnosed or in memory of someone who has passed away from cancer. The flags, which are customized with photos and messages, are placed along the route and can be purchased by downloading the form at tucsonclimb.com and emailing it to Tracelyn.sutton@cancer.org or by calling 321-7989 by Feb. 27. Flags can also be purchased at the event.