Clinica Amistad relies on volunteers, donations as it continues to help those in need

The COVID-19 crisis has forced the suspension of integrative services such as acupuncture as well as counseling and diabetes education.

“These are important, but it was necessary to temporarily decrease the number of patients being seen per clinic session,” Graap said. “We hope to restore these services as soon as the regional coronavirus problem diminishes.”

Graap said the clinic has implemented other changes in response to the pandemic, including installation of floor markers for safe social distancing, checking of patients’ temperatures upon arrival, making the majority of visits available by appointment and offering telemedicine services to established patients. Some walk-ins are accepted, but patients with respiratory symptoms are encouraged not to visit the clinic. Anyone with respiratory symptoms is taken directly to an isolation room to minimize contacts with other patients. Over the past three months, one patient has tested positive for COVID-19 at the clinic.

“We are doing OK. We are seeing the patients who need to be seen. Most of them have diabetes or hypertension and they are happy to have care. They are all grateful and respectful of the situation and we have had no problems with people following the rules,” said Graap.