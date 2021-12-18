Close look at Mission San Xavier's intricate entrance reveals surprises

“The façade to me is very significant, because it welcomes the people to come in,” said Lewis, who grew up on the Tohono O’odham Nation and has attended services at San Xavier for much of his life. “You know, we just want to preserve what’s been here for 200 years.”

“I would say (the façade) is probably one of the least understood parts of this building,” Herr-Cardillo said. “Tim and Matilde have identified this as a priority for quite a while now. It's just been on the waiting list, because there's so much else.”

Rubio put it another way: “They finally realized that to do the work on the façade, you need conservators,” she said. “It is not a construction project.”

Mission San Xavier was built between 1783 and 1797 with kiln-fired adobe bricks and O’odham labor.

In the centuries since, the structure has been abandoned and restored several times, including an extensive conservation effort in the 1940s and 1950s that saw much of the building coated in concrete plaster made from Portland cement. That included the statues and decorative features of the façade, which were then painted in garish colors that didn't quite match the earthier tones that had been there before.