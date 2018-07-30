More than 30,000 California residents have been evacuated from their homes and several people have died due to the 98,000-acre Carr Fire burning in Shasta County, officials say.
The Ferguson Fire, which is in a different area of California, has spread to nearly 57,000 acres, a news release from the Arizona Department of Forestry says.
Beyond the Carr and Ferguson fires, several other fires are burning in California. Arizona firefighters have been called to help.
Close to 375 Arizona fire personnel and 75 engines are helping fight the California blazes or are providing additional coverage at local fire stations, the release shows.
"These fires are taking out anything and everything in their way, taking lives and destroying property," State Forester Jeff Whitney said in the release. "The fires are burning at an alarming intensity and high rate of speed. California needs more boots on the ground and the state of Arizona is committed to sending all the resources we can."
#TFD FFs have headed out to the #CarrFire w/ wildland teams from regional fire district partners @GRFDAZ & #SunsitesPearce. Not only are they there as resources for the fire fight, time on this deployment will further develop #TFD's own wildland division. #StaySafe #FireFamily pic.twitter.com/9vQCsgYwY0— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFirePIO) July 30, 2018