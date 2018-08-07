More than 6,000 TEP customers were without power in Tucson's southwest side today, according to Tucson Electric Power's outage map.
Close to 2,000 are still currently without power.
There were three different outages in close range from one another earlier this afternoon. They stretched from West San Xavier Road to West Irvington Road, in between South Sorrel Lane and South Calle Santa Cruz.
The last remaining outage is between South Misson Road and South Calle Santa Cruz, north of West Los Reales Road and south of West Drexel Road.
Each of the outages began shortly after 11 a.m. and were caused by suspected equipment damage.
The outage map shows that the estimated time for restoration is 6 p.m.